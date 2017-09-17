Los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2017

La 69° entrega de los premios Emmy, que destaca lo mejor de las producciones televisivas, se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, con la conducción del actor y comediante Stephen Colbert (53).



La ceremonia, que comenzó a las 20 y se puede ver en vivo en Latinoamérica por la señal TNT, tiene como gran favorita a la superproducción de HBO, Westworld, con 22 candidaturas. Detrás se encuentran Stranger Things y Feud, con 18 cada una.



A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2017.



Mejor drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Mejor comedia

Atlanta

Black-Ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep



Mejor actor principal de miniserie

Ewan McGregor, por Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, por Genius

Benedict Cumberbatch, por Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Riz Ahmed, por The night of

John Turturro, por The night of

Robert De Niro, por The wizard of lies



Mejor actriz principal de miniserie

Felicity Huffman, por American Crime

Nicole Kidman,por Big little lies

Reese Witherspoon, por Big little lies

Carrie Coon, por Fargo

Jessica Lange, por Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, por Feud: Bette and Joan



Actor principal en comedia

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, por Baskets

Anthony Anderson, por Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, por Master of None

William H. Macy, por Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, por Transparent



Actor principal de serie dramática

Bob Odenkirk, por Better call Saul

Kevin Spacey, por House of Cards

Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, por The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, por This is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, por This is Us

Anthony Hopkins, por Westworld



Actriz principal de comedia

Pamela Adlon, por Better things

Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish

Jane Fonda, por Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, por Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, por Mom

Ellie Kemper, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, por Veep



Actriz principal de serie dramática

Robin Wright, por House of Cards

Viola Davis, por How to get away with murder

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, por The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid´s tale

Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld



Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Louie Anderson, por Baskets

Ty Burrell, por Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, por Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, por Veep

Matt Walsh, por Veep



Mejor actor secundario de drama

Jonathan Banks, por Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, por The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, por Homeland

Michael Kelly, por House Of Cards

David Harbour, por Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, por This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, por Westworld



Mejor actor secundario de miniserie

Alexander Skarsgård, por Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, por Fargo

Alfred Molina, por Fued: Bette And Joan

Stanley Tucci, por Feud: Bette And Joan

Bill Camp, por The night of

Michael Kenneth Williams, por The night of



Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Vanessa Bayer, por Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, por Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, por Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, por Transparent

Judith Light, por Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, por Veep



Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Ann Dowd, por The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, por The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, por Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, por Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, por This Is Us

Thandie Newton, por Westworld



Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie

Regina King, por American Crime

Laura Dern, por Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, por Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, por Feud: Bette And Joan

Jackie Hoffman,por Feud: Bette And Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, por Feud: Bette And Joan



Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Programas de variedades y talk show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher



Film de televisión

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

The Wizard Of Lies



Mejor director de comedia

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, por Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, por Veep

David Mandel, por Veep

Dale Stern, por Veep





Mejor director de drama

Vince Gilligan, por Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry, por The Crown

Reed Morano, por The Handmaid's Tale

Kate Dennis, por The Handmaid's Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, por Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, por Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, por Westworld



Mejor director de programa de variedades

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, por Drunk History

Andy Fisher, por Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paul Pennolino, por Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, por The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King, por Saturday Night Live



Mejor director de programa de no ficción

Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens, por Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Ezra Edelman, por O.J.: Made in America

Fredi Devas, por Planet Earth II

Elizabeth White, por Planet Earth II

Ava DuVernay, por 13th



Mejor director de una miniserie, película o especial

Jean Marc Vallée – 'Big Little Lies'

Noah Hawley – 'Fargo'

Ryan Murphy – 'Feud'

Ron Howard – 'Genius'

James Marsh – 'The Night Of'

Steven Zaillian – 'The Night Of'



Mejor guión de comedia

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Stephen Glover, por Atlanta

Aziz Ansari y Lena Waithe, por Master of None

Alec Berg, por Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, por Veep

David Mandel, por Veep



Mejor guión de drama

Joe Weisberg y Joel Fields, por The Americans

Gordon Smith, por Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, por The Crown

Bruce Miller, por The Handmaid's Tale

The Duffer Brothers, por Stranger Things

Lisa Joy y Jonathan Nolan, por Westworld



Mejor guión de miniseries, film o drama

David E. Kelley, por Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, por Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, por Fargo

Ryan Murphy, por Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam y Ryan Murphy, por Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price y Steven Zaillian, por The Night Of