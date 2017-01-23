Las candidatas a peores películas del año

El batman triste de Ben Affleck comparte candidatura con otros horrores fílmicos como las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the shadows, Suicide Squad , Gods of Egypt o Zoolander 2.
También hay películas que se merecen ser candidatas a estos antipremios y se han librado por los pelos. Si me preguntan a mi, Zoolander 2 debería llevarse todos los Razzies este año salvo el de guión, y no porque sea malo, sino porque no tiene nada que se pueda llamar así.
La gala de los Razzie se celebrará el día 25 de febrero.
Peor película
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor actor
- Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt, y London Has Fallen
- Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Robert de Niro por Dirty Grandpa
- Dinesh D'Souza por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2
Peor actriz
- Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Julia Roberts por Mother's Day
- Becky Turner por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Naomi Watts por Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In
- Shailene Woodley por Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peor actor de reparto
- Nicolas Cage por Snowden
- Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Will Ferrell por Zoolander No. 2
- Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
- Owen Wilson por Zoolander No. 2
Peor actriz de reparto
- Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
- Kate Hudson por Mother's Day
- Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
- Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
- Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig por Zoolander No. 2
Peor director
- Dinesh D'Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich por Independence Day: Resurgence
- Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Alex Proyas por Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2
Peor precuela, remake, spin-off o secuela
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor guión
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Suicide Squad
Fuente: The Wrap