lunes 23 de enero de 2017

Las candidatas a peores películas del año

En el cine, como en la vida, a veces se acierta y a veces no. La academia de los infames premios Razzie ha hecho públicos los nominados.

El batman triste de Ben Affleck comparte candidatura con otros horrores fílmicos como las Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the shadows, Suicide Squad , Gods of Egypt o Zoolander 2.

También hay películas que se merecen ser candidatas a estos antipremios y se han librado por los pelos. Si me preguntan a mi, Zoolander 2 debería llevarse todos los Razzies este año salvo el de guión, y no porque sea malo, sino porque no tiene nada que se pueda llamar así.

La gala de los Razzie se celebrará el día 25 de febrero.

Peor película

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Zoolander No. 2

Peor actor

  • Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt, y London Has Fallen
  • Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Robert de Niro por Dirty Grandpa
  • Dinesh D'Souza por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2

Peor actriz

  • Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
  • Julia Roberts por Mother's Day
  • Becky Turner por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Naomi Watts por Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In
  • Shailene Woodley por Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peor actor de reparto

  • Nicolas Cage por Snowden
  • Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Will Ferrell por Zoolander No. 2
  • Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
  • Owen Wilson por Zoolander No. 2

Peor actriz de reparto

  • Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
  • Kate Hudson por Mother's Day
  • Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
  • Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
  • Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Kristen Wiig por Zoolander No. 2

Peor director

  • Dinesh D'Souza y Bruce Schooley por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Roland Emmerich por Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Tyler Perry por BOO! A Medea Halloween
  • Alex Proyas por Gods of Egypt
  • Zack Snyder por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Ben Stiller por Zoolander No. 2

Peor precuela, remake, spin-off o secuela

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Fifty Shades of Black
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Zoolander No. 2

Peor guión

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Suicide Squad

Fuente: The Wrap

