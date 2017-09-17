Los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2017

La 69° entrega de los premios Emmy, que destaca lo mejor de las producciones televisivas, se lleva a cabo en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, con la conducción del actor y comediante Stephen Colbert (53).
La ceremonia, que comenzó a las 20 y se puede ver en vivo en Latinoamérica por la señal TNT, tiene como gran favorita a la superproducción de HBO, Westworld, con 22 candidaturas. Detrás se encuentran Stranger Things y Feud, con 18 cada una.
A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2017.
Mejor drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor comedia
Atlanta
Black-Ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Mejor actor principal de miniserie
Ewan McGregor, por Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, por Genius
Benedict Cumberbatch, por Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Riz Ahmed, por The night of
John Turturro, por The night of
Robert De Niro, por The wizard of lies
Mejor actriz principal de miniserie
Felicity Huffman, por American Crime
Nicole Kidman,por Big little lies
Reese Witherspoon, por Big little lies
Carrie Coon, por Fargo
Jessica Lange, por Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, por Feud: Bette and Joan
Actor principal en comedia
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, por Baskets
Anthony Anderson, por Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, por Master of None
William H. Macy, por Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, por Transparent
Actor principal de serie dramática
Bob Odenkirk, por Better call Saul
Kevin Spacey, por House of Cards
Liev Schreiber, por Ray Donovan
Matthew Rhys, por The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, por This is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, por This is Us
Anthony Hopkins, por Westworld
Actriz principal de comedia
Pamela Adlon, por Better things
Tracee Ellis Ross, por Black-ish
Jane Fonda, por Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, por Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, por Mom
Ellie Kemper, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, por Veep
Actriz principal de serie dramática
Robin Wright, por House of Cards
Viola Davis, por How to get away with murder
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, por The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, por The Handmaid´s tale
Evan Rachel Wood, por Westworld
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
Louie Anderson, por Baskets
Ty Burrell, por Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, por Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, por Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, por Veep
Matt Walsh, por Veep
Mejor actor secundario de drama
Jonathan Banks, por Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, por The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, por Homeland
Michael Kelly, por House Of Cards
David Harbour, por Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, por This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, por Westworld
Mejor actor secundario de miniserie
Alexander Skarsgård, por Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, por Fargo
Alfred Molina, por Fued: Bette And Joan
Stanley Tucci, por Feud: Bette And Joan
Bill Camp, por The night of
Michael Kenneth Williams, por The night of
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
Vanessa Bayer, por Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, por Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, por Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, por Transparent
Judith Light, por Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, por Veep
Mejor actriz secundaria de drama
Ann Dowd, por The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, por The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba, por Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, por Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, por This Is Us
Thandie Newton, por Westworld
Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie
Regina King, por American Crime
Laura Dern, por Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, por Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, por Feud: Bette And Joan
Jackie Hoffman,por Feud: Bette And Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, por Feud: Bette And Joan
Mejor reality
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Programas de variedades y talk show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
Film de televisión
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Wizard Of Lies
Mejor director de comedia
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, por Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, por Veep
David Mandel, por Veep
Dale Stern, por Veep
Mejor director de drama
Vince Gilligan, por Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry, por The Crown
Reed Morano, por The Handmaid's Tale
Kate Dennis, por The Handmaid's Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, por Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, por Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, por Westworld
Mejor director de programa de variedades
Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, por Drunk History
Andy Fisher, por Jimmy Kimmel Live
Paul Pennolino, por Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, por The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King, por Saturday Night Live
Mejor director de programa de no ficción
Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens, por Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Ezra Edelman, por O.J.: Made in America
Fredi Devas, por Planet Earth II
Elizabeth White, por Planet Earth II
Ava DuVernay, por 13th
Mejor director de una miniserie, película o especial
Jean Marc Vallée – 'Big Little Lies'
Noah Hawley – 'Fargo'
Ryan Murphy – 'Feud'
Ron Howard – 'Genius'
James Marsh – 'The Night Of'
Steven Zaillian – 'The Night Of'
Mejor guión de comedia
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Stephen Glover, por Atlanta
Aziz Ansari y Lena Waithe, por Master of None
Alec Berg, por Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, por Veep
David Mandel, por Veep
Mejor guión de drama
Joe Weisberg y Joel Fields, por The Americans
Gordon Smith, por Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, por The Crown
Bruce Miller, por The Handmaid's Tale
The Duffer Brothers, por Stranger Things
Lisa Joy y Jonathan Nolan, por Westworld
Mejor guión de miniseries, film o drama
David E. Kelley, por Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, por Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, por Fargo
Ryan Murphy, por Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam y Ryan Murphy, por Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price y Steven Zaillian, por The Night Of